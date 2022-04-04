Head to Head Survey: Widepoint (WYY) and The Competition

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Widepoint to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Widepoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $87.34 million $10.32 million 96.52 Widepoint Competitors $1.75 billion -$33.66 million 58.82

Widepoint’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 0.39% 0.80% 0.44% Widepoint Competitors -355.87% -87.27% -7.25%

Volatility and Risk

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s peers have a beta of -10.06, meaning that their average share price is 1,106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Widepoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 391 2022 2984 62 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Widepoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Widepoint beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

