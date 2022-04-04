Head to Head Survey: Widepoint (WYY) and The Competition

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Widepoint to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares Widepoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Widepoint
|$87.34 million
|$10.32 million
|96.52
|Widepoint Competitors
|$1.75 billion
|-$33.66 million
|58.82
Widepoint’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Widepoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Widepoint
|0.39%
|0.80%
|0.44%
|Widepoint Competitors
|-355.87%
|-87.27%
|-7.25%
Volatility and Risk
Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s peers have a beta of -10.06, meaning that their average share price is 1,106% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Widepoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Widepoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Widepoint Competitors
|391
|2022
|2984
|62
|2.50
As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Widepoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Widepoint beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.