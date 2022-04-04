Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

