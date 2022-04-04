Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.
PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.
Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,976,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
