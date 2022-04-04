HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

