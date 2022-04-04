Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

