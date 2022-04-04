Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $253,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

