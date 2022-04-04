Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

