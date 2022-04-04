Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $557.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hibbett by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

