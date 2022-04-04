Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

