Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HOMB stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $35,403,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

