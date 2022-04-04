HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

