HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Brokerages expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

