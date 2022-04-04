Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.