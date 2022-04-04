Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

