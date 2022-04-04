Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

