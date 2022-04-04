HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 19.1%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 298,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 308,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

