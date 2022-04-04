Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.