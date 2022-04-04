Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.