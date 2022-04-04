Hush (HUSH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,029.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $3,029.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00372001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00105536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

