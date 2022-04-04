Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $3,917,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $176.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.