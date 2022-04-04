Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.68 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

