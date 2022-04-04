Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.80 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

