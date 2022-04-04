Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of WidePoint worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in WidePoint during the third quarter worth $162,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

