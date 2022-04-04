HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,063,960 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

