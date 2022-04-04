Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $89.93.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
