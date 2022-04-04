IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.64 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

