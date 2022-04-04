ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.50. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.47.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.