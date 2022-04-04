IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $117.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.