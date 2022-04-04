Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $6,863.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,245,712 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

