II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 15,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,139,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

