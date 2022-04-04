Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 9,021 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $103.18. 1,934,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,189. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

