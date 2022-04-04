Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 10,124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.89. 6,850,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.