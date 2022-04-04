Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,226 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $135.13. 429,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,552. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

