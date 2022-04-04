Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 17,023 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4,540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $130.57. 2,662,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.