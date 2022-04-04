Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

