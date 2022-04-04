Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.79 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. 2,919,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

