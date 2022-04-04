Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,599. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.