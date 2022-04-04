Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.69 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,489. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

