Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,640. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

