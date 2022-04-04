Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.86. 510,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

