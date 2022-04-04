Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,701 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.99. 3,477,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

