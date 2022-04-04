Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.79. The stock had a trading volume of 585,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,636. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.29 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.