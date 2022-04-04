Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.37. 8,716,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,636,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.