Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.23. 3,379,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $303.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

