Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 116,771 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

