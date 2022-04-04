Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.59).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,621 ($21.23) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,668.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,614.54.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.