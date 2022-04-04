Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 24880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.