Independent Bank (INDB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/31/2022 – Independent Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

