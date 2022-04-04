Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $301.67

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301.67 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 301.67 ($3.95), with a volume of 309609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.73).

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

