Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

